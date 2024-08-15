Kinghorn in Bloom

By Ann Hewlett
Contributor
Published 15th Aug 2024, 17:11 BST
Kinghorn in Bloom Country Market

What is it ? An indoor market event

When ? Saturday 7th Sept 2024 10am -12noon

Where ? Kinghorn Church Halls, Rossland Place

Why ? To buy fruit and veg, plants, jams, chutneys.

Home baking, crafts and bric a brac, take part in raffles.

There's something for everyone!

And to drink tea or coffee with your friends!

Admission: only £2 Kids go free

SEE YOU THERE

