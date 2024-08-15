Kinghorn in Bloom
Kinghorn in Bloom Country Market
What is it ? An indoor market event
When ? Saturday 7th Sept 2024 10am -12noon
Where ? Kinghorn Church Halls, Rossland Place
Why ? To buy fruit and veg, plants, jams, chutneys.
Home baking, crafts and bric a brac, take part in raffles.
There's something for everyone!
And to drink tea or coffee with your friends!
Admission: only £2 Kids go free
SEE YOU THERE
