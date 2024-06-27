Kinghorn in Bloom competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kinghorn in Bloom will be holding a Gardens/Hanging Baskets competition on Sat 27th /Sun 28th July 2024.

Gardens front or back or both - hanging baskets/any style or size. Entry forms will be available from Kinghorn Community Centre, 3 Rossland Place, Kinghorn or Kinghorn Co-op from Saturday 29th June or by mailing [email protected].