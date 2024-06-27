Kinghorn in Bloom competition
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kinghorn in Bloom will be holding a Gardens/Hanging Baskets competition on Sat 27th /Sun 28th July 2024.
Gardens front or back or both - hanging baskets/any style or size. Entry forms will be available from Kinghorn Community Centre, 3 Rossland Place, Kinghorn or Kinghorn Co-op from Saturday 29th June or by mailing [email protected].
Please complete and return entries to KiB mailbox in the Community Centre or by email as above.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.