Kinghorn in Bloom competition

Kinghorn in Bloom will be holding a Gardens/Hanging Baskets competition on Sat 27th /Sun 28th July 2024.

Gardens front or back or both - hanging baskets/any style or size. Entry forms will be available from Kinghorn Community Centre, 3 Rossland Place, Kinghorn or Kinghorn Co-op from Saturday 29th June or by mailing [email protected].

Please complete and return entries to KiB mailbox in the Community Centre or by email as above.

