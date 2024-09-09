Kingsbarns Art Group Exhibition

By Shirley Black
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2024, 16:07 BST

Art and craft exhibition by Kingsbarns Art Group in Crail Town Hall, 5th and 6th October 2024

Kingsbarns art group is holding an exhibtion of art and crafts in Crail Town Hall, Crail, Fife KY103TL on the 5th and 6th October 2024 10.30-16.00. Free entry, all welcome! Come along and see the beautiful, original, affordable art work and grab yourself a bargain, or just enjoy the wonderful show.

