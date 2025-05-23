Kirkcaldy Drama Group present "May Madness" show

The Auld Kirk Players are in final rehearsals for their annual summer show. The show "May Madness" is the 3rd summer showcase show that the Group has produced. Made up of short "pint sized " plays, sketches, monologues and plays it will entertain all. With a mixture of comedy and drama the show is a fast paced theatre show covering many themes, so something for everyone in it.

The award wining Auld Kirk Players are only giving you 2 chances to see this eclectic mix of short plays, monologues and more this summer.

Join us on Friday the 30th May 2025 (7:30pm) or Saturday the 31st May ( 2:30pm , Matinee).

We can be found on Kirk Wynd, Kirkcaldy (next to Kraftys). Tickets are £10 and can purchased at the door.

For more info , check out our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AuldKirkPlayers