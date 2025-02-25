Kirkcaldy drama group to perform in SCDA competition

The Auld Kirk Players are set to perform two plays this weekend as part of the Scottish Community Drama Associations 1-Act Festival.

This year its being held in the revamped Leslie Town Hall from Thursday February 27 to Saturday March 1.

The Auld Kirk Players are performing "Green Ink" by Regula Burnet a lovely wee village drama with a twist and "Waiting Fir Ken" by Graeme Ferguson, A Scottish homage to Samuel Beckett's "Waiting For Godot".

The full schedule of plays over the three days can be found on the SCDA website and Tickets on sale now from Leslie Town Hall.

The Auld Kirk Players is Kirkcaldy’s oldest Amateur drama group (Fife’s second oldest) Performing to a local audience since 1957.

The group won a few awards at last years festival but the best reward is always the reaction from the audience.

This years entries include a self-written play as well as a play by a professional playwrights.

The group prides itself on being a proper community group with the door (stage?) is always open to newcomers.

The motto “Histriones in Scaenam” means “Beginners on stage” is the famous call to inform actors that the play is about to start, but the group also takes it as also supporting people in the town to get involved in theatre.

Details on the FB page https://www.facebook.com/AuldKirkPlayers.