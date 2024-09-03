Kirkcaldy Stamp and Postcard Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our first meeting of the new season will be on Wednesday 18 September, 2-4pm and we welcome visitors and new members!

Visit the club to enjoy an afternoon with a growing and friendly club. We run a programme of visiting speakers and members’ displays plus the opportunity to sell or swap your stamps or postcards. Our first meeting of the new season is on Wednesday 18th September from 2 to 4 pm (doors open from 1.30pm). Visitors and new members are welcome at any level. Everyone’s collection has interest and many contain gems of our local history!

We meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at Hope Parish Church, Lindores Drive, KY2 6PQ Refreshments are available.