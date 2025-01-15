Kirkcaldy Stamp and Postcard Club meeting date

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our next meeting is on Wednesday, February 5, from 2-4pm at Hope Parish Church, Lindores Drive, KY2 6PQ

We welcome local collector and club member Ken Dunn to present a display of 'Stamps of India and the Indian States'.

Ken's presentation will include stamps and airmail covers from such obscure Feudatory states as Alwar, Bamra and Bushire, as well as stamps used in Portugese India, and Indian stamps used abroad in Nepal and Tibet.

As usual, it isn't just about the stamps, but the historical and geographical stories that they tell.

All are welcome, including visitors and prospective members, and refreshments are provided.

You can find out more about our club at: https://www.kirkcaldystampclub.co.uk/