Kirkton of Largo Primary School memorial exhibition

The Largo Heritage Group are having their first exhibition in the Simpson Institute, Upper Largo this weekend, September 13 and 14, 10am-4pm.

We are celebrating the life of a much loved primary school which is now mothballed and about to be part of a consultation process lead by Fife Council to decide its future.

Kirkton of Largo Primary School was built in 1879 when the Headmaster was Thomas Nicoll who was in post for 35 years.

The group are hoping ex pupils and staff will bring along more memories to share and everyone who visits will be immersed in the history of the school with stories and photos as well as maybe trying out handwriting with pen and ink or chalk and slate.

Teas and coffee will be available.