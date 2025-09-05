Kirkton of Largo Primary School memorial exhibition

By Gail Green
Contributor
Published 5th Sep 2025, 08:26 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 10:52 BST
The Largo Heritage Group are having their first exhibition in the Simpson Institute, Upper Largo this weekend, September 13 and 14, 10am-4pm.

We are celebrating the life of a much loved primary school which is now mothballed and about to be part of a consultation process lead by Fife Council to decide its future.

Most Popular

Kirkton of Largo Primary School was built in 1879 when the Headmaster was Thomas Nicoll who was in post for 35 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The group are hoping ex pupils and staff will bring along more memories to share and everyone who visits will be immersed in the history of the school with stories and photos as well as maybe trying out handwriting with pen and ink or chalk and slate.

Teas and coffee will be available.

Related topics:Fife Council
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice