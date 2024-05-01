Know Any Songs of the Drifters?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Drifters vocal group had many line ups over decades of performing and scores of hit records and many appearances in concert halls and the clubs throughout the 1960’s and 70’s. Due to their popular songbook and having four vocalists it was easy to impersonate the band and many groups sprung up across the US and Europe claiming to be descendants of The Drifters. This has been a lifelong problem for the management and copyright owners.

The stage show tells their story from the perspective of the manager Faye Treadwell from Arkansas who married George Treadwell, the manager of Aretha Franklin, Billie Holiday and Dinah Washington. He had signed the Drifters but died suddenly in 1967 then Faye took over buying out the other partners. It is her story from that point that the stage musical takes up based on a suggestion from her daughter Tina. With writer Ed Curtis and producer Michael Harrison the story was formed, and the musical opened at the Theatre Royal Newcastle in October 2021 after a postponement due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The affinity with the UK began when Faye had based her band in London in the early 70’s guiding them until she retired from poor health in 2001. Daughter Tina took up the band’s management and is now a successful talent producer, casting manager and television executive. She created music specials for acts like NSYNC, Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys. Ed Curtis is well known in this area as he wrote Canned Laughter with Allan Stewart. Along with Grant Stott and the late Andy Gray they played Adam Smith Theatre Kirkcaldy in 2016 as part of a short Scottish tour.

Within a month of the Newcastle shows they moved to the Garrick Theatre in the West End and gained two Olivier nominations for Best New Musical and Best Actress In A Musical for its West End star Beverley Knight. The vocalists from that production helped create the musical we saw in this touring production this week. Award winning Carly Mercedes Dyer plays the part of Faye in Edinburgh with a talented cast of actors who bring to life the music legacy. Director Jonathan Church looks after the UK tour with the musical supervision and orchestration managed by Chris Egan for Musical Director Dustin Conrad and his impressive seven-piece live orchestra.

Miles Anthony daley, Tarik Frimpong, Tre Copeland-Williams, Ashford Campbell, as The Drifters

Drifters fans can expect note perfect renditions of how the great featured vocalists like Ben E. King, Clyde McPhatter and Johnny More become real again with the everlasting hits like Hello Happiness, There Goes My First Love, Save The Last Dance For Me, Saturday Night At The Movies, Kissing In The Back Row Of The Movies and original songs pertinent to the story.

The Drifters Girl, Edinburgh Playhouse until May 3rd.