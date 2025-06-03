Lang Toun Fest at the King’s gets underway with a weekend of live music

A full weekend of live music on stage last weekend as Lang Toun Fest kicked off in fine style with seven live performances over three days at the Esplanade venue.

As the month of May ended it was a Prog Rock festival in itself as the sounds cranked up with Black Sales Collective, The Wizards Of Progg and Long Earth. On Saturday a full house saw Garry Stanton and his band Kings Of Marigold play back catalogue Beatles music and closed with whole of the Abbey Road album played with real energy and musicianship.

Sunday was the annual Lights Out By Nine show with guests, now in its third year and a tribute to the late founder and writer in the band, Dougie Hunter. The afternoon opened with The Long Road appearing as a duo but with material from their three albums. Additionally, some covers were performed including an exquisite and authentic version of Neil Young’s Heart Of Gold.

The main event was the return of Lights Out By Nine and the debut of Alistair Chapman on keyboards. It was the first time at the King’s too for new vocalist Mitchell Scott-Bell who took on the vast back catalogue with ease. It was a triumphant performance with fan favourites Working On It, Take It Or Leave It and Love & Happiness before blowing the roof off with Diggin’ On James Brown. That was featured in their Fringe show What The Funk as was the Average White Band staple Pick Up The Pieces, performed on the day to wild applause due to the horn section of John Beresford on Trumpet and the irrepressible George Morrison on sax.

Forthcoming dates for the band will be Largo Arts Week in July and two dates at the Jazz Bar in August as part of Edinburgh Fringe.