Last few days to win unique Wemyss Ware cat and support Kirkcaldy Galleries
Fans of the highly collectable Wemyss Ware pottery have just over a week to be in with a chance of winning a unique cat – and support a worthy cause.
The Friends of Kirkcaldy Galleries are holding a prize draw to win the special-edition Wemyss Ware pottery cat, gifted by designer Griselda Hill.
The striking piece is based on a 1920s design from a Nairn Floor Linoleum pattern book.
This year is the 40th anniversary of Griselda Hill Pottery in Ceres, which re-started producing Wemyss Ware in 1985, and the 100th anniversary of Kirkcaldy Galleries.
The cat is currently on display as part of the A Century of Kirkcaldy Galleries exhibition.
Tickets are £1 and are available at the Galleries. The raffle will be drawn on Sunday September 21.