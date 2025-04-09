Lead Scotland's litter pick event for Young Carers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lead Scotland’s Befriending Team, Natasha Brodie and Marie Lindsey, recently took part in an uplifting community event that combined the excitement of football with the spirit of volunteering.

Held at one of Fife’s local football stadiums, the event brought together young carers, Lead Scotland volunteers, and football fans for a day full of joy, teamwork, and giving back.

The young carers and volunteers, supported by Natasha and Marie, enjoyed a live football match, thanks to the generous sponsorship of one of Fife’s football foundations. Organised with the help of community champion Kevin Barretto, the youngsters received free match tickets, snack and drink vouchers, and a warm welcome at the stadium.

After the match, the group rolled up their sleeves for a stadium litter pick, showcasing their commitment to community service. As a reward for their efforts, the young carers had the chance to meet players, collect autographs on footballs and t-shirts, and chat with special guest Judy Hamilton, who stopped by to show her support.

Young carers and Kevin Barretto, the Emotional Wellbeing Officer, who helped organise this important event.

“This event was a wonderful mix of fun and purpose,” said Marie Lindsey. “Our young carers got to enjoy a game, feel appreciated, and also contribute to the local environment.”

“It was brilliant to see the smiles on their faces,” added Natasha Brodie. “These opportunities help young carers feel connected, valued, and supported—and that’s what LEAD Scotland is all about.”

Ron Mooney, a local volunteer and supporter of community engagement, shared his praise for the initiative: 'It was a truly enjoyable afternoon. I was beaming afterwards... marvellous experience with equally marvellous people - all of you!'

Join Us – Call for Volunteers and Young Carers

Local MP Judy Hamilton came over to say hi and spoke to our young carers.

Lead Scotland is currently welcoming new volunteers to join its Befriending team, as well as young carers and individuals with additional support needs who could benefit from its community programmes. Whether you're looking to give back, gain experience, or find support, Lead Scotland offers a warm, inclusive environment to get involved.

If you're interested in volunteering or know a young carer who would benefit from befriending support and exciting opportunities like this event, please get in touch at [email protected] or visit www.lead.org.uk.

About Lead Scotland

Lead Scotland (Linking Education and Disability) is a charity supporting disabled people and carers to access learning and increase their opportunities. Through its Befriending Projects, Lead Scotland connects volunteers with young carers and disabled individuals to reduce isolation, build confidence, and empower lives.