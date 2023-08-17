Learn and perform authentic African rhythms in Cupar

On Saturday, September, 23 award-winning musician and actor, Ayodele Scott is joining Fife multi-instrumentalist and educator, Gavin Blacklock to host an African hand-drumming workshop in Cupar’s Corn Exchange.

Open to adults of all ages and abilities, the workshop runs from 10:30am to 4pm with an hours break for lunch. Over the course of a fun, relaxed day, budding drummers will learn rhythms from Sierra Leone, Senegal, Mali and more. They’ll also be encouraged to take part in the evening’s performance, although this is purely voluntary.

The evening performance will run from 8:00pm to 10:00pm, featuring Ayodele and local acoustic band Analog Child. No experience or equipment required – if you can carry a beat, you can be part of the music. If you have your own djembe drum you can bring it along. Attendees will learn on traditional, hand-crafted djembe drums

Ayo performing with the multi-cultural band "Baka Beyond" with which he tours internationally.

Ayo and Gavin will divide the drummers into 2 groups, of beginners and people who have experience playing. Each group will learn different parts of the same rhythm separately, before coming together to perform as a group Tickets for the workshop are on sale now - check out facebook https://fb.me/e/38e5wD8Ol or

Ayo is a respected teacher, workshop leader and performer of West African Arts in England. He was born and raised in Freetown, Sierra Leone, where music and theatre were all around him.

He originally performed and toured around West Africa with many dance and theatre groups, including the National Dance Troupe of Sierra Leone, Kailondo and Tabula Theatre Companies, and won the Progress National Actor of the Year Award. He is also the lead percussionist for the Afro–Celt multicultural band the Baka Beyond with which he tours internationally and regularly plays in USA and Canada as well as all over the UK and Europe.

Having learnt a wealth of Western and Central African rhythms from renowned teacher Magatte dienge of youssou n’dour et le super etoile de Dakar, Gavin has become one of Scotland’s most respected djembe performers and proponents. His fortnightly workshop in Dunshalt village hall attracts pupils from as far afield as Perth and Edinburgh. A former student at the London Musician’s Institute, Gavin has spent the last three decades teaching guitar, drum kit, and djembe to pupils across Fife.