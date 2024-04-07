Leslie Town Hall Hosts 40th Anniversary Concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After being made redundant in May 1984, Bruce Davies had to choose – was he unemployed or could he turn a semi-professional musical hobby into his job? Thankfully, he chose music, and on April 20th in Leslie Town Hall, he celebrates 40 years as a professional musician.

His years as a member of popular folk-duo, Beggars Mantle, in the 1980s, helped build the foundation for a solo career that shows no signs of stopping. Though he’s seen many changes and risen to countless challenges during his five-decade career, his passion for his work has never diminished.

An award-winning singer/songwriter, his “easy on the ear” singing and storytelling have won him many friends on four continents. Crisp acoustic guitar playing is one of his trademarks and, as his songwriting hero, Tom Paxton said, he is “one of Scotland’s best singers”. Country superstar, Kenny Rogers, also complimented him on his “great work.”

Bruce in concert recently

In 2015, he became the host of the Spirit of Scotland Show, entertaining visitors from all over the world in Edinburgh's premiere dinner show. In the winter, he performs throughout the UK and sometimes overseas, featuring the songs of writers he admires, his own compositions and, of course, the songs of Scotland. Over the years, he’s been no stranger to TV and Radio, and has made many recordings and has four albums currently available.

Of his numerous career highlights, he particularly treasures the memories of performing at the United Nations, New York; the legendary Nashville venue, the Bluebird Café; and, in 2023, singing at Crathie Kirk in the presence of the King and Queen.

Bruce is delighted to return to Leslie Town Hall, where he last performed well over 40 years ago! After years of neglect, the venue has been lovingly restored and is now a hub for the arts, serving Glenrothes and the surrounding area.

