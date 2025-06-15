Leuchars Military Wives Choir holds concert to celebrate Armed Forces Day

Leuchars Military Wives Choir will be holding a special concert at Leuchars Community Centre, to celebrate Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 28.

“Our connection to the Armed Forces is incredibly special to us,” Choir Lead Rebecca Ferguson-Grant said, “it’s what brings us together. Some of us are the wives of serving soldiers, others of RAF veterans, some of us are military daughters, and some of us are veterans in our own right.

"Whatever our connection is, the Armed Forces has brought us unique experiences and challenges. It’s made us into a strong community, and that’s what we want to celebrate with the wider community on Armed Forces Day.”

The concert will feature a variety of pop songs, classic numbers and special songs which reflect the military experience. The repertoire will be fun, uplifting and celebratory.

There will be refreshments available, a bottle tombola, and children are more than welcome to join in the fun.

The concert will take place on Saturday, June 28, from 3-5pm at Leuchars Community Centre. There is no entry fee, though the choir will be taking donations at the doors. Suggested donation is £3, which will go towards the choir’s expenses.