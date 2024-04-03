Local Parkinson’s Group Has Their Sights Set on St Andrews

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Fife Group of Parkinson’s UK has branched out and will have their first Parkinson’s Café in St Andrews on the 29th April at the Cosmos Community Centre on Abbey Walk. The pop in Parkinson’s Café will be there for people with Parkinson’s, their families and friends between 11am and 12:30 every last Monday of the month. Participation is free and includes a cuppa and chocolate biscuits, all you need to bring is yourself. The café is an informal space for a chat, although there will also be the occasional speaker talking about Parkinson’s related topics.

Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no cure.

1 in 37 people alive today in the UK will be diagnosed with Parkinson's in their lifetime. In the UK, around 153,000 people are already living with Parkinson’s, with about 12,900 living in Scotland.

The local Support Group in Fife is run by volunteers, many of whom have Parkinson’s themselves. Their mission is to help everyone affected by the condition, whether it’s someone who has been diagnosed or their family members and friends who are affected by Parkinson’s directly and indirectly. The Fife support group has been there for people with Parkinson’s for about 40 years, so they have plenty of experience on all of the pitfalls and stumbling blocks the condition can put in your way.

Parkinson’s is usually regarded as an older person’s affliction, but unfortunately this is not true. The Fife Group have some very active 40- and 50-year-olds in their number, so if you are pre-retirement age you can join their Young Onset Group.

Take a look at their website https://fife.parkinsonsuk.group/ and see what other activities you could join in. You’ll be more than welcome to join the Fife Group for their first meeting on the 29th April, between 11 and 12:30 and subsequently on the last Monday of the month apart from in July and December when the café will be closed.