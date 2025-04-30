Lochgelly and District Amateur Musical Association celebrates 90th milestone by staging Disney's Beauty and the Beast
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Based on the treasured Disney film, this Tony Award®-winner stars your favourite characters including Belle, Lumiere, Mrs. Potts, and Cogsworth as they team up to teach the Beast the true meaning of kindness and love.
Featuring remarkable costumes and exciting effects, the stage production is unlike anything you’ve ever seen — complete with a score of beloved songs including “Be Our Guest,” “Something There” and “Beauty and the Beast”.
Beauty and the Beast marks the 90th anniversary of LADAMA and the company have been working hard to bring some Disney magic to the local stage to celebrate this incredible milestone.
LADAMA President Aileen Allan said: “For us this isn’t just about putting on musicals, for 90 years we have been providing a safe and inclusive space for our members aged 16-80 to come together and create something special. To step out of their day to day lives and make memories that will last a life time and we want to ensure we can continue to be here for future generations of local performers.”