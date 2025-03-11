Looks like Anything Goes in Markinch

The Cole Porter musical Anything Goes with some his finest songs takes to the Markinch stage next week as produced by Markinch Amateur Operatic Society (MAOS)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a great selection of timeless songs on board such as I Get A Kick Out Of You, You’re The Top, Friendship, Its De-Lovely and the title song when of course a ‘glimpse of stocking was looked on as something shocking’, the talented ensemble follow the success of last year’s performances of Mel Brooks’ The Producers.

As rehearsals, costume fitting and band calls all burn up time before opening curtain, Michael McClean took time to tell us how excited the cast are about this great show and not least because of the wonderful score which will be played by live musicians on each night. Written as a collaboration between Guy Bolton and P G Wodehouse, the story involves an ocean liner heading from New York to London where Billy Crocker (played by Michael) is a stowaway in love with an heiress called Hope Harcourt, played by Brogan Orkney. Now she is engaged to Sir Evelyn Oakleigh (Logan Booth), so nightclub singer Reno Sweeney (Ann-Marie Miller) and Moonface Martin (Craig Spence), collaborate to help Billy win over Hope on board the SS American on its way across the Atlantic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director for this production is Nigel Orkney, and choreography is devised by Carol Sinclair with Gillian Haycock arranging the music as Musical Director. Michael told us the company have a team of new members this year and rehearsals started back in October 2024 and has accelerated to three times a week recently as they head towards show week.

Anything Goes runs at Markinch Town Hall March 18–22 at 7.15pm, tickets from MAOS or here: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/markinch/markinch-town-hall/anything-goes/e-dmjrvq