Macmillan coffee morning date at Craigtoun

By The Friends of Craigtoun
Contributor
Published 18th Sep 2025, 13:56 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 14:00 BST
It's time for a Macmillan Coffee Morning and you're invited!
It's time for a Macmillan Coffee Morning and you're invited!
The World's Biggest Coffee Morning returns to Craigtoun Country Park

This September we are pleased to be taking part, once again, in the World's Biggest Coffee Morning.

Each year, our staff and volunteers generously donate an array of delicious home baking for the event and the Friends of Craigtoun donate the teas and coffees to go with it.

All is available in the Craigtoun Cafe for donations to Macmillan, which can be made in cash or by scanning a QR code to our unique Just Giving page for the event.

To add a touch of "Craigtoun" to this renowned fundraising event, we will be running free Puffin' Billy transfers between the front gate and the Craigtoun Cafe from 10am.

