Macmillan coffee morning date at Craigtoun

It's time for a Macmillan Coffee Morning and you're invited!

The World's Biggest Coffee Morning returns to Craigtoun Country Park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This September we are pleased to be taking part, once again, in the World's Biggest Coffee Morning.

Each year, our staff and volunteers generously donate an array of delicious home baking for the event and the Friends of Craigtoun donate the teas and coffees to go with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All is available in the Craigtoun Cafe for donations to Macmillan, which can be made in cash or by scanning a QR code to our unique Just Giving page for the event.

To add a touch of "Craigtoun" to this renowned fundraising event, we will be running free Puffin' Billy transfers between the front gate and the Craigtoun Cafe from 10am.