Markinch Mason’s lose their domino crown

The Brethren of Lodge Balgonie 764, Markinch, have for over 40 years held an annual domino tournament with the Brethren of Lodge Glenrothes 1549. The idea behind the tournament was simple, in that it encouraged the members of both lodges to visit each other and strengthen their bonds of friendship.

With the amalgamation of Lodge Glenrothes 1549 along with Lodge St. John 35, Falkland, and Lodge Rothes 532, Leslie, to form the new Lodge Rothes St. John 35 which meets in the Masonic Hall, Leslie, the annual domino tournament was put on hold.

On Thursday 3 April, the reigning Domino champions, Lodge Balgonie 764, welcomed the Brethren of Lodge Rothes St. John 35 into the Markinch Masonic Hall, to re-establish the ‘Glengonie Domino Challenge’. The Markinch Mason’s having held the trophy since 2023 were looking forward to taking on the new look team from Leslie.

Following a hotly contested 6 rounds it was all to play for, but alas the newly formed team from Lodge Rothes St. John 35, took the title 8 games to 6.

RWM Bro. Stevenson presenting the winning trophy to RWM Bro. Johhnson

The Right Worshipful Master of Lodge Balgonie 764, Bro. Ian Stevenson, presented the Right Worshipful Master of Lodge Rothes St. John 35, Bro. George Johnson, with the original Glengonie Domino Trophy and commented that “it’s been a great pleasure to welcome RWM Bro. Johnson and the Brethren of Lodge Rothes St. John 35 into Markinch to see the annual domino tournament reinstated, and to continue to build the bonds of friendship between both lodges.”

RWM Bro. Stevenson congratulated the winning team and warned them not to get too attached to the trophy as it would be returning to Markinch in 2026.

