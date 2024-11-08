Mini Maestros Concert for Little Ones Brings Joy to Fife

Families in Fife are in for a treat! The upcoming Mini Maestros Concert for Little Ones with Bop will bring music, fun, and joy to children aged 0 to 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This lively concert will take place at 1430 on 30th November at Burntisland Parish Hall. Designed especially for young audiences, the event promises an unforgettable experience filled with the magic of music and movement!

This interactive concert will feature Bop, the Friendly Maestro—a playful character who will guide children through a fun-filled musical journey. Little ones will sing, dance, clap, and even help make music alongside professional musicians. With classical bites, music from the movies and nursery rhymes with a twist, Mini Maestros is perfect for introducing children to the magic of live music.

Highlights of the Mini Maestros Concert include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poster for our MIni Maestros Concert for Little Ones with Bop!

Interactive Music & Movement: Kids will have the chance to join in on the action by singing, clapping, and moving to the beat.

Kid-Friendly Repertoire: The concert will include a selection of lively, familiar tunes and musical surprises to keep children engaged and entertained.

Meet & Greet with Bop: After the show, children will have the opportunity to meet Bop for photos and hugs.

"We're thrilled to bring the Mini Maestros experience to Fife," said Máire Flavin, professional opera singer who plays Bop. "This concert is all about sparking joy and curiosity in young children through music. We want families to leave with memories that will last a lifetime."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find Bop on YouTube @BopTime and watch the best educational content for ages 2 - 7

Tickets and Additional Information Tickets are available online at Eventbrite.https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mini-maestros-concert-for-little-ones-with-bop-tickets-1047152871427?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurlBe sure to book early to secure your spot, as this popular event is expected to sell out quickly.

For more information, please contact:Máire Flavin [email protected]

About Bop Time: Bop is played by Máire Flavin, a professional opera singer and single Mum to her own 5 year old. With a successful YouTube children's channel which is capturing the hearts and imaginations of children worldwide, Mini Maestros are dedicated to introducing young children to the world of music in a fun, interactive environment. By creating content including concerts and classes that are tailored for young audiences, Mini Maestros and Bop Time aims to spark a lifelong love for music, creativity, and exploration.

https://youtu.be/P3-QY_2P3q0---End