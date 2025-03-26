Mother’s Day ‘Gin & Jazz’ event is just the tonic at St Andrews restaurant

The Saint Bar & Kitchen in St Andrews is launching a new event series starting this Mother’s Day mixing up live jazz music and Darnley’s Gin from local artisanal spirits company, Kingsbarns Distillery.

The inaugural event taking place this weekend is aimed at mums, honorary mothers and their nearest and dearest, who will be entertained by a special performance by talented Scottish jazz artists, Don Crabb and Andrew Calvert.

Places are free to book, but being snapped up fast, and everyone who books will enjoy a Darnley’s gin and tonic or soft drink alternative on arrival.

The event takes place in the venue’s restaurant, where attendees getting into the musical spirit can enjoy the Sunday roast menu at the usual price.

Scottish jazz musicians Andrew Calvert (left) and Don Crabb.

The plan is to then run Gin & Jazz events on the last Sunday of every month, with a variety of local musicians performing.

The concept is the brainchild of Oli Nylander, general manager of The Saint, who felt it would be an appealing combination giving people a chance to get out and enjoy a fun event. He said:

"We thought Mother’s Day would be a good place to start the Gin & Jazz series. It felt like the perfect excuse to kick it off—good tunes, good gin, and a proper reason to get together.

“We’re all about bringing people in, making them feel at home, and giving them a visit to remember. We look forward to welcoming mums and their families along to a celebratory afternoon this weekend.

The Saint Bar & Kitchen in St Andrews, which aims to run Gin & Jazz events on the last Sunday of every month.

"The musicians will be taking requests, keeping the vibe lively. We don't necessarily have a dance floor at The Saint, but who knows—if the mood’s right, I wouldn’t be surprised if people start making their own! We’re keeping it relaxed, fun, and just seeing where the afternoon takes us.

"We've had loads of interest already, so if you’re keen, get booked in! I’m really hoping this turns into something special—one of those proper Sunday traditions with top-tier music, and good company.

"Darnley’s Gin is a brilliant product from a local distillery, and we love working with them. Smooth, well-made, and a great match for a laid-back jazz afternoon."

Darnley’s Gin comes in Original, Navy Strength, and Spiced versions, and is made using only natural ingredients including botanicals grown in the gardens surrounding Darnley’s Gin Cottage located at East Newhall Farm in Kingsbarns. Its story is rooted in Fife, where the Wemyss family has lived and worked for centuries,

The Saint’s 'Gin & Jazz' events start on Mother's Day, Sunday March 30, from 2pm–5pm and on the last Sunday of every month.

For more information and to book, go to www.the-saint-bar.co.uk/gin-and-jazz

Follow The Saint on social media, including Instagram www.instagram.com/thesaintbarstandrews and Facebook www.facebook.com/thesaintStA

The Saint is part of Signature Group, a leading Scottish hospitality company made up of over 20 bars, restaurants, hotels and a brewery, covering Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Bridge of Allan and St Andrews. For more information on Signature Group and its venues, go to https://signaturepubs.co.uk/venues.