Music Matters: John Murray

This week NYMT (The National Youth Musical Theatre), have announced a search for young dynamic performers from all backgrounds aged 10 – 23 to join them on the next step. They could be following the same career path as former members such as Matt Lucas, Phantom Of The Opera’s Joe Griffiths-Brown, stage and screen star Sheridan Smith , Les Misérables’ Rosy Church or the award-winning Idris Elba.

NYMT are arranging a series of auditions with successful candidates joining in a summer season and events that include the musical Our House with the back catalogue from Madness, Stephen Sondheim’s Into The Woods and a brand-new piece called Catastrophe Bay. These audition workshops can attract young actors, designers, musicians, choreographers, directors, and technicians all curious to meet with professionals and explore the way forward as they develop their talent. The Scottish date to note is Saturday, February 10 at GPRO, a musical theatre school based in Dornoch Street in the Bridgton area. The workshops are bookable online and carry a fee of £45 but NYMT insist that should be no barrier to entry and in fact have a bursary system available with this year’s budget totaling £31,000. Potential participants or parents can discuss or find out more at [email protected]