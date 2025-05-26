National Theatre of Scotland with a triumphant tour

National Theatre of Scotland in association with Lepus Productions are currently touring Scotland with their powerful musical play KELI written by Martin Green.

With previews at the Macroberts Arts Centre Stirling the play opened at the Lyceum Edinburgh then the Dundee Rep and still to come, shows at Perth Theatre and Tramway Glasgow. Great reviews have followed them around the country making this a much talked about production and further exploration.

Writer Martin Green, an Ivor Novello Award winner, also composed the music and is known for his love of brass instruments and evident with his own band Lau. Director of this challenging piece is Bryony Shanahan who manages to create the illusions with minimum props and cast in several roles with live music on stage to enhance the drama. The creative space works wonderfully as the scenes shift seamlessly due to stage set design by Alisa Kalyanova.

The story surrounds a gifted young brass player named Keli, the best player in her band by far but pressured by her college life, caring for her mum, working in the supermarket plus fitting in the band practice and immediately we hear of a brass competition where they will be the only Scottish band performing at the Royal Albert Hall.

KELI on stage

Her frustrations dominate the stage, and her street language emphasises her stress and torn loyalties.

Played by Liberty Black in her final year at Royal Conservatoire this demanding dramatic role will warm the audience to her as the comedy spread throughout lightens what may have been tense at all times.

Credit too to Billy Mack who plays William the 135-year-old ex-miner, known to Kirkcaldy audiences as the Pantomime Dame and this year nominated for a CATS Award, (Critics Awards for Theatre in Scotland).

The dramatic role of Jayne, Keli’s mum is played by Karen Fishwick, the perfectionist band leader Brian played by Phil McKee and Olivia Hemmati in multiple roles. On stage a small brass ensemble of musicians are present playing live featuring Hanna Mbuya on tuba, Andrew McMillan on Tenor Horn, with Karen Fishwick on the euphonium and led by Musical director Louis Abbott.

Billy Mack as William

This is no Brassed Off though (the 1996 UK movie about a brass band preparing for a competition), although tactfully it is referred to in the script. In terms of theatre KELI is superb, blending miners history with original brass music and an ever turning and developing story as we embrace the characters.

To conclude the show a full brass band (either Kingdom Brass or Whitburn Band) play live to demonstrate how a brass band can sound.

The soundtrack adds to the drama with brass & drum adding a new haunting eeriness to the dark staging. The music is featured on the album Split The Air with support from Creative Scotland available as download or limited vinyl.

KELI plays Perth Theatre June 4 – 7 tickets from https://www.perththeatreandconcerthall.com/whats-on/keli-332202