New Kirkcaldy drama classes

Cutting Edge Theatre is a diverse company specialising in many areas designed to bring theatre to people who may not have access to it or have experienced it.

Cutting Edge Theatre has a brand new class starting this September in the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy.

Do you know anyone ages 18 and over who identify as Disabled, Learning Disabled and/ or Autistic who would love some free drama fun?!

If so, please email [email protected]