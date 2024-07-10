New special effects at Adventure Golf Island

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pirate Battle scene with explosions and cannon fire!

New special effects have been installed this week at Adventure Golf Island in Fife Leisure Park, Dunfermline, and the team who has installed the Pirate Battle, cannon explosions and other new effects flew over from Orlando Florida to install.

They have worked with other golf operators in the UK as well as Disney in the U.S on the Harry Potter ride.

The company has also done lots of work in other theme parks around America and beyond so we are excited to bring a bit of the U.S to Fife!

The ship's been hit!

We think it will be great for everyone in Fife to be able to experience these new effects and adds another fun element to our Adventure Golf courses.