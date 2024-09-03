Oasis tribute band to play Leven music festival amid surge in popularity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oasis fans who simply can’t wait until next year’s reunion will receive an early dose of nostalgia at this weekend’s Fife Fest, where tribute band Definitely Oasis will take to the stage.

The group will return to the festival in Leven’s Silverburn Park on Saturday, amid a surge in popularity following the announcement that Oasis is getting back together.

Livingston’s answer to Liam Gallagher, Brian Mcghee said: “I put a post out on Saturday just saying that if you got a ticket this will be a great warm up, but if you didn’t, it’s still a great night out. The ticket sales just went insane.”

“Bookings are coming in from pretty much everywhere that you can imagine. I did say at the start of last week that I thought it was going to get quiet, but I’ve been proved very wrong because we’re pretty much booked up till the end of next year now.

Brian and the band look forward to a year of packed out gigs

“I think the Oasis ticket pricing helped us, because a lot of people aren’t prepared to pay so much to see them, especially in this day and age with the cost of living.

“I think one person calculated that when you look at the prices for the real band and then you look at ours, some were like 900% cheaper.”

Many Oasis fans were left outraged after trying to purchase tickets, only for the price to rocket at the checkout due to the controversial system of “dynamic pricing” employed by Ticketmaster.

Fife Fest organiser Jim Parker said: “Now Oasis is reformed, for a lot of people tickets are still out of their reach, but this is a great secondary thing to go to.”

“There’s a lot of nostalgia surrounding the oasis songs and for a lot of people it takes them back to a good time in life. A lot of people know Definitely Oasis and they’ve got a really strong following. Brian is a great frontman, and we got them back because they’re a real crowd pleaser.”

The festival organisers decided to take a different approach to this year’s lineup. Mr Parker said: “Sunday is a different format this year. In previous years it was tribute acts both days but this time we’ve decided to do the Sunday with original acts.”

“We’re happy that we’ve managed to attract two big Scottish acts, because they are quite prolific.”

One of these acts is Cammy Barnes, who is a singer songwriter from the East of Fife. He previously made the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent, and has toured the world with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

Another is the alternative musical duo Saint Phnx, made up of Scottish brothers Alan and Stevie Jukes.

Tickets for Saturday are officially sold-out, with few remaining for Sunday. Those looking to purchase can find details on the official Fife Fest Facebook page.