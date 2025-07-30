Oldest part of Glenrothes holding first ever gala

Woodside 1st Gala

We are thrilled to announce Woodside are holding their first ever gala. Woodside is the oldest part of Glenrothes and can’t wait to celebrate our first gala with the community.

We have an award-winning science show, lots of inflatables, food vendors, singers, slime making, throw the welly, beat the goalie, and around 25 local stalls selling various items and lots lots more.

The event will be held at Glenrothes Rugby Club on August 10 - bar open from 3pm.

Our event will be opened by Jenny Gilruth MSP, Glenrothes Cadets and pipers.

This event has been put together by Suzie Macleod who has worked tirelessly to put this event together and we welcome everyone from other communities, come join us to make the best memories.