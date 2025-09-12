OnFife ticketing system upgrade

OnFife, the cultural charity which runs Fife’s libraries, museums and galleries and theatres, is undertaking a major upgrade to its theatre ticketing system next week.

The work will be taking place fromMonday to Wednesday 15-17 September and during this time customers will not be able to buy tickets either online or in person at the box offices at Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy; Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline; Lochgelly Centre, and Rothes Halls, Glenrothes.

A spokesperson for OnFife said: “We’re sorry if this causes any inconvenience but this essential work will make the whole experience much smoother and include new options like choosing e-tickets and a simpler booking journey.”