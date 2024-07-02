Ooh La La! Strathmiglo Family Fun Day Takes a French Twist

Strathmiglo Community Association get their ducks or should that be Canards in a row as they get ready for the annual Family Fun day and world famous duck races at George V Park on Sunday July7th at Noon.

The theme for this year's fun day is the Paris Olympics and there is a French flavour to the activities including the Baguette and Garlic Race, Tossing the Onions, an Equestrian Dressage event as well as the more traditional burger stall and 50/50 raffle draw and world famous duck races which all help raise funds for all the good work carried out over the years by the Association. GETTING THEIR DUCKS IN A ROW ARE IN PREPARATION FOR THE BIG DAY AREStrathmiglo Community Association Chair Heather Neilson, Association member Becky Cruickshanks, Deputy Chair Debbie Proudfoot and Association Secretary Maaike Cook. Contact D Cruickshanks 07710 185 011