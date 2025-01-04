Panto sponsors catch sold-out performance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kirkcaldy panto Ya Wee Dickie McWhittington has enjoyed a near sold-out run at the King's - and sponsors Fife Properties gave it the thumbs-up when staff caught the final performance of 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing director Jim Parker and his guests enjoyed a sold-out matinee performance, and afterwards Jim was presented with a signed and framed panto poster by King’s trustee Mandy Henderson. Jim said the panto was "brilliant", while the show has attracted five-star reviews from ScotsGay Arts, k107FM and The Scotsman.

Written by Mark McDonnell and directed by Jonathan Stone, the panto stars Kirkcaldy favourite Billy Mack as Dame Dilly Dysart. The run is set to finish on January 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fife Properties boss Jim Parker was busy pre-Christmas consulting with Sir Richard Branson on his Necker Island and enjoying some lovely weather and cycling. It has been a successful year for his properties business too with a double gold award from EA Masters for sales and lettings. This follows their 2023 ESTAS awards of Scotland No1 Estate Agent and Fife No1Estate and Letting Agent.