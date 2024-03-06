Parkinson’s Fife branch think big

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world and there is no cure for this debilitating disease.

Even though Parkinson’s is degenerative with no cure It’s not all doom and gloom. People can have a good life and slow the progression of the condition by taking medication, regular exercise and advice from specialist healthcare professionals.

The Fife Branch of Parkinson’s Scotland is hosting an event at the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy on the 10th April at 5:30pm where Consultant, Dr James Woods, Gillian Aldrich, Lead Parkinson’s Nurse and members of the NHS Fife team will be speaking about what they can offer their patients and answering questions. They will be supported by staff from Parkinson’s UK talking about what the charity can offer people living with Parkinson’s and what the Fife Branch can do in particular.

Fife Branch meeting in Glenrothes

Attendance is free and anyone with an interest is welcome. Register on Eventbrite (Let’s Talk About Parkinson’s) to book a place.

There are about 950 people living with Parkinson’s in Fife and taking into account an aging population it is estimated this figure will rise to 1100 by 2035.

It is estimated that there are over ten million people living with Parkinson’s in the world but that’s just the tip of the iceberg when you consider that family members and loved ones are affected by the consequences of this condition too.