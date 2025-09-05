Pettycur Bay Holiday Park gets spooky-twice over

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park has announced this year it’s to hold two Halloween Parties suitable for all.

“We love to celebrate Halloween here at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park, and are pleased to announce that once again we are holding two family friendly Halloween Parties. They always go down extremely well with our customers from all over the area. Halloween is a big event now, which basically grows every year, with many people creating more outlandish costumes, and really getting into the sprit. When it comes to dressing up their children, the more inventive the better! Offering two parties over the weekend, with a choice of times, means that more children can attend and get involved,” said Janet Murray, General Manager of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park.