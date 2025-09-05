Pettycur Bay Holiday Park gets spooky-twice over
On Saturday, October 31, the first party will kick off at 5.30pm till 8pm, with a party also taking place the very next day, Sunday 1st November, 1.30pm till 4 pm, perhaps a more suitable time for very young children.
Fancy dress is encouraged at all events, which are ticketed, costing just £2.50 for a child and £3.50 for an adult.
“We love to celebrate Halloween here at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park, and are pleased to announce that once again we are holding two family friendly Halloween Parties. They always go down extremely well with our customers from all over the area. Halloween is a big event now, which basically grows every year, with many people creating more outlandish costumes, and really getting into the sprit. When it comes to dressing up their children, the more inventive the better! Offering two parties over the weekend, with a choice of times, means that more children can attend and get involved,” said Janet Murray, General Manager of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park.
“We encourage you to get your tickets early. Both parties are sure to be popular. We look forward to decorating our Images Suite in suitably spooky attire!”