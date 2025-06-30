Pettycur Bay Holiday Park to help out busy parents this summer with free children's entertainment

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park has released details of its kids summer fun schedule which offers a number of completely free to attend children's entertainment sessions, along with others that are chargeable at only £3 to £5 per session per child, such as a series of weekly junior golf classes at £5 per session per child, being held in association with Logan Kelly, the Assistant PGA golf professional at Kinghorn Golf Club, which is run by Fife Golf Trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All age-appropriate equipment – plastic clubs and foam golf balls – will be provided, making these sessions perfect for young children who are complete beginners. In a safe and relaxed environment, they will be able to practice swings and putts, supervised by Logan who is studying golf at university, and works for Condren Golf.

Many of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park’s favourite children's entertainers are involved in the summer schedule, such as Magic Al, Uncle Billy and Mikey Mohawk who are each offering different times of the day, from afternoon to evening sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please check our Facebook page for details of all the kids summer fun events that we are holding,” said Janet Murray, General Manager at the Holiday Park. “Many of these are completely free, as we like to try and help out parents over the summer holidays. The schedule runs from Friday, the 27th of June right until Wednesday, the 6th of August. We are hoping that the sessions will be busy. These entertainment events are open to any child. You don't have to be staying on the park. We get a lot of local children also coming along and they have great fun with us throughout the summer.”

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park has The Bay Hotel as part of its facilities

For adults, the Park’s annual Charity Race Night will take place on Friday 26th July. Eight races will be available to sponsor by individuals or businesses. You can also buy a name and a horse before the night for just £5. We will also have a tombola at the event. Donations of prices would be greatly received.

“As regards the Race Night, we’d be most grateful for as much local support as possible from both individuals and businesses. We held a Charity Race Night last year and the feedback was that this event was a really fun and interactive way of raising valuable funds.”

“It’s something for mum and dad to look forward to as well,” said Janet. “Pettycur Bay Holiday Park is for everyone, we have so many different things going on all year round! We are a real centre for the community.”

Further details on Pettycur Bay Holiday Park at www.pettycur.co.uk.