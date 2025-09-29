Raise the temperature with Adam Smith Theatre’s October offerings

The temperature’s dropping and the nights are drawing in, but there’s plenty to cosy up to at the Adam Smith Theatre this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crown Ballet’s interpretation of the classic Tchaikovsky masterpiece Swan Lake comes to the theatre on Thursday, October 2, telling the timeless tragedy of Princess Odette – cursed to be a swan by day – and her love for Prince Siegfried.

Scientists young and old will love Mark Thompson’s Spectacular Science Show on October 11 at 2.30pm. The tenth anniversary tour explores the magical properties of matter, including some fascinating howling jelly babies and exploding elephant toothpaste, in a spellbinding stage show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest hilarious offering from Scotland’s newest breakthrough comedian, Connor Burns, is called Gallus and it comes to town on October 16. Connor’s authentic style promises a plethora of belly laughs.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman in The Roses.

If it’s fantastic music you’re after, then Horse – The Same Sky 35, is one not to be missed. The 35th anniversary tour of her debut album will see it performed in full on October 23, along with amusing anecdotes and insights in front of what’s sure to be a vociferous home crowd.

And don’t forget the monthly open mic night on Friday, October 3.

In the cinema there’s a packed programme including: The Golden Spurtle (PG) October 1 (11am); Radiohead XNosferatu: A Symphony of Horror (15) October 3 (7pm); The Roses (15) October 4 (7pm) and October 15 (11am); Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies (PG) October 10 (7pm); Super Charlie (PG) October 18 (11am); Bambi: A Tale of Life in the Woods (PG) October 18 (2pm); Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (PG) October 18 (4pm) and October 22 (11am); NT Live: Mrs Warren’s Profession (PG) October 24 (7pm); Grow (PG) October 25 (11am); Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yalba Infinity Castle (15) October 25 (2pm); One Battle After Another (15) October 25 (7pm); Dead of Winter (15) October 29 (11am and 7pm).

Cinema tickets are kept affordable, priced from £5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horse returns with the 35th anniversary tour of her debut album

The Spinning Top Café is also open for breakfast, lunch, snacks and pre-show drinks.

For more details of all that’s going on at the Adam Smith, visit www.onfife.com or sign up on the website to receive updates.