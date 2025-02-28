Refuel, recharge and rediscover

By ifeyinwa dada
Contributor
Published 28th Feb 2025, 08:40 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 10:00 BST

The Holistic Wellbeing Summit is a transformative one-day event designed to empower over women across various life stages, coming to the Carnegie Conference Centre on 15th March.

The Holistic Wellbeing Summit is a transformative one-day event designed to empower over 150+ women across various life stages.Aligning with International Women's Day 2025's theme, #AccelerateAction, this summit addresses pressing challenges health concerns affecting women in Scotland.

The summit aims to address critical challenges such as mental health, community resilience, women's leadership, and holistic wellbeing.The Holistic WellBeing Summit - Fife, scheduled for March 15, 2025, Carnegie Conference Centre, Dunfermline.

Time: 10am

EARLY BIRD TICKET: £35 / Standard £45 VENDOR: £150

Tickets: https://theholisticwellbeingsummit.org/get-ticket/

