Refuel, recharge and rediscover

The Holistic Wellbeing Summit is a transformative one-day event designed to empower over 150+ women across various life stages.Aligning with International Women's Day 2025's theme, #AccelerateAction, this summit addresses pressing challenges health concerns affecting women in Scotland.

Time: 10am

EARLY BIRD TICKET: £35 / Standard £45 VENDOR: £150