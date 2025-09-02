Rehearsals now in full swing for Leslie Amateur Dramatic Club

Rehearsals for the Leslie Amateur Dramatic Club's (LADC) autumn production are now in full swing.

"We've reached the stage where we have stepped up our rehearsals to twice a week," said director Neil Mc Callum.

"The actors have been in discussion with the costume co-ordinator to determine the individual costumes and now we're checking out our costume store, charity shops and personal wardrobes for the items we require".

Neil continued: "Great drama comes from having fun, working as a team, mixing the young with the not-so-young and by valuing everyone's contributions. However, its not just the actors that make a show.

Jonathan Brown and Adam Gibson as Mickey and Eddie, the "Blood Brothers" in rehearsal

"Often unseen, but essential to any performance, are the stage crew, the costume and scenery people, the sound and lighting crew and everyone in the front of house whose duties range from collecting tickets, selling raffle tickets and programmes and providing refreshments".

"We're very fortunate to have a good selection of skills from within our membership but we'd still welcome anyone who may be interested in assisting with our productions.

"So, if you can hold a paint brush, thread a needle and sew, lift scenery and open and close curtains amongst other tasks, you may wish to join us. You don't need previous experience. The main asset required is your enthusiasm as we'll provide the guidance and the experience. If interested contact our Secretary, Diane White by email at [email protected]."

The autumn production is Willy Russell's Blood Brothers. It is the play version and not the musical version which amateur groups cannot be licensed to perform at this point in time and has some differences from the musical version.

It will be performed on October 30 and 31 and November 1. It's planned to hold two shows on Saturday, November 1 - a matinee and an evening performance.

Tickets are now available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/leslietownhall or from the Box Office at the Leslie Town Hall and are likely to be in demand for such a well-known show.