Rooted to the spot

Lang Toun Fest continues this weekend with the Rooted art exhibition at the King’s in the Esplanade

Hosted by the four resident artists at the Esplanade premises, Lisa Graef, We Are Amused, Sarah Wakeford and Sophie McKay Knight have announced their first major exhibition together as part of the Lang Toun Fest and opening with a drinks reception from 6pm on Friday June 27th.

Each with their distinctive style, we are promised an insight into exciting artwork created here in Kirkcaldy. Susan Warner from We Are Amused told us ‘My contribution to Rooted is a practice in attention, performance, and the twist of creative return. I have started painting and the theme for these new works is my obsession with preloved clothing. What strikes me is how these platforms - Depop, Instagram, TikTok, function as both distraction and performance. In a strange, scary, politically unstable world, they offer a curated escape. But for many, they also reflect real economic pressure. Buying second-hand isn’t always a lifestyle choice, it’s often necessity. And yet, it’s now being repackaged as fashion, even morality. That plays directly into systems of control, governments quietly encouraging us to expect less, need less, want less. I believe in living with less, but I also see the trick in it.

So I paint selfies, lingerie, t-shirts. I paint strangers I’ll never meet, to hold them in my gaze, to bear witness and to celebrate them. In doing so, I’m also distracting myself. From the news, from the chaos. I’ve made the conscious decision to limit my exposure to world events. Not out of apathy, but because my mental health can’t absorb the scale of it all. It’s controversial, but for me, it’s survival. I want to stay well. I want to be present for my family. Painting lets me hold what I can and let go of what I can’t.

My work is also steeped in theatre, especially here at the Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy a place that anchors me in home, love, memory, and endless inspiration. The stage has taught me to see the world in scenes, in entrances and exits, in costumes and cues. My prints come with that same theatrical energy, the timing, the irony, the reveal.’

Sarah Wakeford said ‘In exploring the theme of ROOTED, I returned to Caithness, the most northerly county on mainland Scotland, where I grew up, to seek inspiration.

During this trip, I came to realise that my roots aren’t anchored in any single place, but rather in my connection to the sea, and the idea of a blurred horizon. This connection was sparked by that wildling upbringing.

I studied at Edinburgh College of Art and spent 20 years working as an engagement artist, specialising in art for wellbeing and supporting others to develop their creative practices.

Now, I am turning the tables and stepping forward with my own work. Focusing my energy on painting and as a result I have had a very exciting year and have been approaching galleries for the first time.

I am now represented by The Green Gallery in Buchlyvie and The Velvet Easel in Portobello. I also currently have a solo exhibition currently touring across OnFife venues.

Sophie McKay Knight told us ‘My artistic practice has developed over many years into a deep study of the human condition. What makes us who we are, the stories we believe about ourselves, how we are all connected and yet how we often feel alone.

The theme of ROOTED in this context has been intriguing to contemplate, and in part, my resulting work considers our sense of self and how that enables us to truly ‘belong’ (or not).

As much as we may desire to be rooted in a place, relationship or idea, the flip side of being rooted is perhaps something more opaque. If we don’t have conventional roots, are we necessarily adrift? What does it mean to be truly alone, and who might we find if we look hard enough?

I studied Fine Art at Edinburgh College of Art and University between 1992-97 and have been a professional artist ever since. I have exhibited widely throughout the UK in solo and group exhibitions, sold work internationally, and taken on a variety of commissions and collaborations over the years. I have also worked professionally with Art in Healthcare, Dundee Contemporary Arts, the University of St Andrews, Perth & Kinross council, Fife Cultural Trust, National Galleries of Scotland and Tate Gallery Liverpool.

Lisa Graef will be rushing over from Glasgow for the exhibition as she is currently working on an exciting new project.

Following the Friday open evening the exhibition runs Saturday June 28 to Sunday June 29th 10 – 4pmadmission free with refreshments on sale from the bar.