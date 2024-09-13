Rosyth Military Wives Choir Announces Special 10th Anniversary Concert

To celebrate a decade of music and community, the Rosyth Military Wives Choir is thrilled to announce a special 10th-anniversary concert in partnership with the HM Royal Marines Band Scotland's Ceilidh Band.

Over the past 10 years, the choir has transformed from a small group of singers into a harmonious ensemble of choristers, creating unforgettable moments within the choir and across their wider network (which celebrated its 10th anniversary just last year).

Being a choir member has given women in our local community unforgettable opportunities to perform for two music albums, the Military Wives (2019) movie, and at incredible venues such as the Scottish Parliament, The Scottish National War Memorial sited at Edinburgh Castle, The Usher Hall, and Carnegie Hall and much more. We sing to support local events and our wider network, including charities like SSAFA The Armed Forces Charity and PoppyScotland.

Join us as we celebrate this milestone occasion on the 19th of October 2024 at 7pm in the majestic Dunfermline Abbey. At this exclusive event, we will share our favourite moments from the past decade through a performance that embodies the essence of the songs most cherished by our choir members.

The concert will feature a diverse repertoire of originals and covers presented by the Rosyth Military Wives Choir, complemented by a special set from the esteemed The HM Royal Marines Scotland’s Ceilidh Band. The collaboration promises an evening filled with melody, emotion, and shared camaraderie.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets for this event can be secured through the following methods:

Online via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/rosyth-military-wives-choir-10th-anniversary-concert-tickets-964961906037

In-person at Sew Yarn Crafty in Dunfermline