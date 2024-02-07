SAMS brings ghoulish hilarity to the Byre Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

'The Addams Family' musical follows the same characters - Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Fester, Grandma - as the popular 1960s TV show or the 1990s movie of the same name.

The story starts in the graveyard where the Addams family ancestors are buried. The family arrive to welcome back their ancestors for one night every year; however, this year, as the ancestors try to return to the crypt, Festor tells them they can't as there is "a problem".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad