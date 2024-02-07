SAMS brings ghoulish hilarity to the Byre Theatre
St Andrews Musical Society (SAMS) members have been rehearsing the past five months to bring you the creepy and kooky ‘The Addams Family’ musical to the Byre Theatre. The show is perfectly cast with talented new and familiar local performers. The rehearsals have been great fun and members have laughed their way through the engaging, hilarious script.
'The Addams Family' musical follows the same characters - Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Fester, Grandma - as the popular 1960s TV show or the 1990s movie of the same name.
The story starts in the graveyard where the Addams family ancestors are buried. The family arrive to welcome back their ancestors for one night every year; however, this year, as the ancestors try to return to the crypt, Festor tells them they can't as there is "a problem".
Come and see this funny, witty, ghoulish musical masterpiece to find out if they can solve the family's problem and return to their resting places for another year. The show runs 13 - 17 February, @byretheatre.com