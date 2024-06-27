Scotlands favourite Bluesy Rockers are heading to noise up Dunfermline

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bluesy Rockers Black Cat Bone are headed to noise up PJ Molloys on Saturday 13th July 2024. BCB are a rock band that play homage to the robots of rock by throwing in some dirty blues. If you are a modern rock n roll this gig is not one to be missed.

The band recently released their new album 'Tales fo the Amplified' which charted at number 16 in the album charts. the album is mixed and mastered entirely by Oasis legendary producer Owen Morris and was distributed on a beautiful orange vinyl by Assai Records.

Featuring singles Loose Juice, Shake It! & Blue For You

This is the bands first headline show in Fife so lets be sure to pack it out and grab your tickets prior to coming to avoid disappointment on the doors. https://www.ticketweb.uk/event/black-cat-bone-pj-molloys-tickets/13472394

