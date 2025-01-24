Seaton House chef patron Roy Brett shares his perfect Burns Night dessert
Roy Brett is in the final stages of preparing to open his famed Ondine Oyster & Grill restaurant at Seaton House in St Andrews as the hotel gets set to welcome guests this March.
He has taken time out to share a recipe for a whisky treacle tart, a dish he describes as a lovely way to finish off your Burns Night Supper.
Roy’s secret tip is to use a sherry cask whisky, such as Tamdhu 12-year-old, as it will impart a nutty sweet finish which compliments the almonds & the golden syrup.
You can make your tart two days in advance, and warm it in the oven as individual slices if and when your indulgent mood takes you.
Makes: 1 very good tart
For the short-crust pastry case:
Ingredients
240g plain flour
110g diced butter
60g caster sugar
2 eggs
Method
Sift the flour into a mixing bowl, add the pieces of chilled butter and sugar as normal. Work the mixture together until it becomes a crumble consistency. At this point add the whisky slowly as the mix comes together into a ball-like shape. Leave to rest for an hour and cut into 4 equal portions. Flour the work surface and roll out the mixture until smooth.
For the filling:
Ingredients
100g Panko Breadcrumbs
100g Ground Almonds
500g Golden Syrup
100ML Sherry Cask Whisky
200g Double Cream
2 Eggs
Zest of 1 lemon
Method
Using a mixing bowl, mix together (with a wooden spoon or food processor) the filling ingredients until just combinedRefrigerate the filling mix overnight before using to allow mixture to come togetherRoll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface and line out whichever mould you choose for your tartChill for 30 minutesBake the pastry case blind by placing greaseproof paper and dried beans into the case to keep the shapeBake at 145 degrees for 10 minutes before removing the beans, brush with a little egg wash at this point and bake for a further 5-6 minutes (until golden brown)Pour mixture into warm, blind-baked pastry case (leaving about 1cm space below rim of tart)Bake at 150C on top shelf for about 50 minutesTo serve, we prefer the Cornish way with a good dollop of clotted cream
To keep up to date with Seaton House and Ondine Oyster & Grill visit www.seatonhouse.com