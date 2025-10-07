Sell-out Irish Christmas spectacular A Fairytale for Christmas to come to Dundee and Fife!

The sell-out family Christmas favourite A Fairytale for Christmas will be returning with its biggest tour yet, including dates at the Alhambra Theatre Dunfermline on 20th November and the Caird Hall Dundee on 5th December!

This fantastic celebration from the team behind crowd-pleaser Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of the Dubliners promises to combine the merriment of Christmas with the joy of St Patrick’s. A Fairytale for Christmas brings together talented singers, musicians and dancers for an unforgettable Irish Christmas like no other.

This world-class concert beautifully blends well-known festive music with Irish dance and Celtic hits. Three tremendous sets of cast will spread festive cheer simultaneously throughout November and December, from Dublin to London and further afield in Scandinavia. Audiences can expect to be immersed in the spirit of Christmas as the cast dance, play, and sing crowd favourites such as I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every day, Step into Christmas, and O Holy Night, alongside Irish Classics from The Irish Rover to Dirty Old Town. The sing-along extravaganza is a unique nod to the rich tapestry of Irish culture.

A Fairytale for Christmas sees audiences returning year-on-year as part of family Christmas traditions. In 2024 the show saw massive success with over 200,000 tickets sold across 133 shows in 5 countries. This year promises to be the biggest tour yet, with dates at over 50 venues across the UK and Ireland in 2025 this winter.

A Fairytale for Christmas is the festive offering from Prestige Productions (Seven Drunken Nights; That’ll Be The Day; Live Forever). Over the last decade, Seven Drunken Nights– The Story of the Dubliners has become the globe’s biggest and best-loved tribute to one of Ireland’s most iconic bands, earning 1,000 standing ovations from audiences and offering people a chance to relive the glory days or to discover them for the first time.

Writer and director, Ged Graham comments: "When people ask me to describe Fairytale I tell them. What would happen if St Patrick’s Day collided with the best Christmas party you ever had? ….. A Fairytale for Christmas of course it’s the ultimate Irish inspired Christmas celebration and a craic-ker of a show."