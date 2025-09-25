Simple Minds' Jim Kerr & Charlie Burchill announce two very special Scottish events ahead of publication of joint memoir

Jim & Charlie

Simple Minds founder members Jim Kerr & Charlie Burchill have announced two very special Scottish events next month to celebrate the publication of their long-awaited memoir.

Fans have the opportunity to join the two lifelong friends for 'An Evening In Conversation With Simple Minds' Jim Kerr & Charlie Burchill' in Glasgow & Edinburgh in October to celebrate the publication of their long awaited joint memoir.

A candid, moving and kinetic story of self-realisation through the power of music, Our Secrets Are The Same is published by Constable on 2nd October 2025and is available for pre-order. A remarkable joint memoir by Simple Minds' founder members Jim Kerr & Charlie Burchill, the book not only reveals the inner workings of one of the most innovative and successful British bands of the past half-century, but the deeply personal tale of an extraordinary friendship which powered teenage dreams into visionary action.

Broadcaster Billy Sloan will host 'An Evening In Conversation With Simple Minds’ Jim Kerr & Charlie Burchill at Glasgow’s Citizens Theatre on Sunday 19th October, whilst writer Graeme Thomson (who worked on the forthcoming book with Jim & Charlie) will host the following evening’s event at Edinburgh Assembly Rooms on Monday 20th October in conjunction with Toppings Books. Both events will start at 7:00pm sharp.

Tickets for the Glasgow event go on-sale to the general public at 10am Friday 26th September here, whilst tickets for the Edinburgh event are on-sale now here.

Talking of next month’s hometown Glasgow evening, Jim Kerr says; “Given the influential impact Glasgow Citizens Theatre Company made on Simple Minds, there couldn't be a more fitting venue for an event that we excitedly look forward to.”

Dominic Hill, Artistic Director of Citizens Theatre said:“We are delighted that Jim and Charlie have chosen to host this special event at the Citizens Theatre. I know their visits to the Citz were influential on them as artists when they were forming Simple Minds in the late ‘70s. Like their many fans, we look forward to hearing more insights and stories, from their early years in Glasgow to worldwide global success.”

In their forthcoming memoir Our Secrets Are The Same Jim and Charlie explore key songs, places, years and events in the Simple Minds story, which has encompassed stratospheric highs and humbling lows, marriages and divorces, fatherhood, fickle fame, tricky inter-band dynamics, and the occasional explosive bust up.

Their connection is grounded in shared experiences and a set of values and codes so deeply ingrained they don't need to be spoken. Two men who have remained deeply bonded to their roots and each other, while fulfilling a teenage dream to form a world-class live band and take their music around the globe.

Simple Minds have just completed their hugely successful Global Tour, playing to over one million people. In June 2025, the band performed their largest concert in over thirty years at Bellahouston Park, in their hometown of Glasgow.

These two very special evenings in Glasgow and Edinburgh provide a rare opportunity to hear two true Scottish musical icons talk first-hand about their unique journey through life and music, and a friendship like no other.