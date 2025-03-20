Skys the limit for Kirkcaldy artist

Sarah Wakeford creates colourful contemporary skyscapes. Her practice is deeply rooted in a love for wild remote places, growing up on the North Coast of Scotland (Thurso) she developed an enduring passion for outdoor exploration, and the vast, changing skies that have continually inspired her work.

This collection “SkyLight” focuses on how these ever-changing conditions create a mood and an energy in the landscape that is both fleeting and powerful. Sarah’s work explores the intersection of light, atmosphere, and emotional experience. She sees parallels between the human experience and the transient nature of light and weather conditions. Capturing the beauty of fleeting moments, blending darkness with the hope of a new dawn or guiding the way to renewal and brighter times.

The exhibition will be touring OnFife community galleries. The OnFife team run a collection of gallery spaces within libraries and theatres, they provide a great opportunity for emerging artists to showcase their work and gain exhibiting experience. Sarah warmly invites you to the opening event and exhibition.

Sarah says: “I have always been an artist, as a new graduate from Edinburgh College of Art I had all the confidence and naivety of a 20 something to apply for everything I wasn't qualified for and quickly found myself in a full time residency as an arts facilitator and completing big collaborative commissions for new NHS facilities. This led to an amazing 20 year career in arts engagement but I was always encouraging my participants to create, hiding behind them in a way, too scared to put myself out there. While I really enjoyed supporting people I felt like I was coasting creatively and neglecting to develop my own voice as an artist. I started to paint consistently in 2021 and my confidence in my abilities slowly grew.

Skip to today I am beaming, I have developed work that I am proud to show. I am improving everyday and have so much drive an ambition. My work now comes from a place of soul searching and life experience, giving people something to relate and connect to. It's not easy but it is so rewarding.”

Sarah paints from her seafront studio upstairs at The King’s Theatre, Kirkcaldy and often packs up her van and art materials to go find inspiration from remote outdoor adventures and solitude.

You can follow Sarah's work on instagram @sarahwakeford.art

