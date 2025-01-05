Sold-out Sixties musical set for Lochgelly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kingdom Theatre Company, formed and based in Kirkcaldy, is set to take its sold-out Edinburgh Fringe musical to Lochgelly Theatre on February 1st

Shapiro: A Pop Star Musicalwas a sell-out success in the Ivy Studio at Edinburgh Fringe last year. The 80-minute show is based on the true story of schoolgirl Helen Shapiro, who rose to fame with a string of hits in the early 1960s. With her second chart topper and still only aged 15 she toured the UK with The Beatles as her support act.

The Fringe show attracted great reviews with its blend of original songs and hits of the day with a retro set and authentic costumes. All the performers are from Fife and the youngsters attend local high schools and are the same age as Helen was when she achieved stardom. Last year the young cast met with Helen to gather notes on how it was at Abbey Road studios and the pressures of pop.

Director Isobel Brown said: "This is a great nostalgic trip back to the beat boom of the 1960s." She added: "Opening the show we have a Back To The Sixties revue with a variety of singers performing, bringing those great days back to the live stage."

Shapiro: A Pop Star Musical , Lochgelly Theatre 2pm on February 1st. Tickets: https://www.onfife.com/event/shapiro-a-pop-star-musical-plus-sinatra-the-final-curtain-l818/