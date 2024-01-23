Spud-tastic sessions in Dunfermline to grow your own potatoes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Potatoes are the most important food crop globally after rice, wheat and corn, and have been named by YouGov as the most popular vegetable at the end of 2023.1 Dobbies knows just how much the nation loves this hearty vegetable and is encouraging gardeners of all abilities and ages to give growing their own spuds a go this year at its free workshops in its Dunfermline store.

Grow How, a 15-minute interactive how-to session where gardeners of all abilities will have the opportunity to learn from Dobbies’ horticultural experts is taking place in its Dunfermline store at 10:30am on Saturday 3 February. Little Seedlings Club, designed for children aged 4-10 years old, is taking place the morning of Sunday 4 February, spotlighting this humble vegetable. For more information about February’s free events in Dobbies’ Dunfermline store and to make a booking, visit dobbies.com/events

Dobbies’ Grow How sessions encourage local communities near its stores to give gardening a go, whether you’re a novice, seasoned gardener or enthusiast. Attendees can go to the demonstration section of the Dunfermline store, where Dobbies’ experts will share knowledge on the different types of potato varieties, reveal tips such as ‘chitting’, share advice on how to care for and protect your crop, alongside gardening tips to ensure a successful potato harvest.

Dobbies’ Little Seedlings Club is designed to educate and inspire the next generation of gardeners, getting children of all ages together in a friendly group setting to learn something new.