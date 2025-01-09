St. Andrews Care Home to host community open day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morar Living is excited to share that one of its new care homes in St. Andrews will be hosting a community open day on Saturday, February 8, from 12pm to 8pm. This event is an opportunity for the public to explore the home and strengthen its connections within the community.

The day will feature a range of special events, including a vintage car display, a hog roast, live entertainment, refreshments, and a few surprises. It will be a family-friendly event, with activities designed for all ages, including children.

The care home will provide exceptional care, with a focus on creating an experience-driven environment. It offers an array of luxury amenities, such as bedroom suites, a selection of bar areas, a wine vault, cinema, library, music room, computer area, a barber, hair salon, gift shop, Pullman’s lounge, and a golf-inspired clubhouse bar.

We would be delighted to have you join us at the event to experience everything we have to offer. We look forward to welcoming everyone!