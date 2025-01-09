St. Andrews Care Home to host community open day
The day will feature a range of special events, including a vintage car display, a hog roast, live entertainment, refreshments, and a few surprises. It will be a family-friendly event, with activities designed for all ages, including children.
The care home will provide exceptional care, with a focus on creating an experience-driven environment. It offers an array of luxury amenities, such as bedroom suites, a selection of bar areas, a wine vault, cinema, library, music room, computer area, a barber, hair salon, gift shop, Pullman’s lounge, and a golf-inspired clubhouse bar.
We would be delighted to have you join us at the event to experience everything we have to offer. We look forward to welcoming everyone!