St Andrews: The Dark Side Tour - returning this Halloween!

Walk in the footsteps of martyrs, murderers and gangsters on this after-dark Halloween tour of St Andrews.

SPECIAL HALLOWEEN EVENT 2024 - limited tickets available so book early!

Back for our fourth year, come and explore the dark history of St Andrews! Walk in the footsteps of martyrs, murderers and gangsters on this after-dark Halloween tour of St Andrews. This 1.5 hour special event will bring our dark past into light as you discover the truth behind St Andrews' history.

From wild rabbits overtaking the Old Course to a mysterious poisonous sausage massacre and even the plague, St Andrews is steeped in dark, mystic history.

St Andrews: The Dark Side Tour

Join a fun, local, spooky guide and be prepared to see St Andrews in a new light on this Dark Side tour!

Tour highlights:

The Rabbit War

Al Capone's link to St Andrews

The ghost of Tom Morris

The sausage massacre…& much more!

Dates and times: 31st October - 2nd November at 7pm

Duration: 1.5 hours

Price: £15pp

Meeting Point: Martyr's Monument, The Scores, St Andrews KY16 9AT

Only for people aged 18+!