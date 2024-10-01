St Andrews: The Dark Side Tour - returning this Halloween!

By Liv Barber
Contributor
Published 1st Oct 2024, 17:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Walk in the footsteps of martyrs, murderers and gangsters on this after-dark Halloween tour of St Andrews.

SPECIAL HALLOWEEN EVENT 2024 - limited tickets available so book early!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Back for our fourth year, come and explore the dark history of St Andrews! Walk in the footsteps of martyrs, murderers and gangsters on this after-dark Halloween tour of St Andrews. This 1.5 hour special event will bring our dark past into light as you discover the truth behind St Andrews' history.

From wild rabbits overtaking the Old Course to a mysterious poisonous sausage massacre and even the plague, St Andrews is steeped in dark, mystic history.

St Andrews: The Dark Side TourSt Andrews: The Dark Side Tour
St Andrews: The Dark Side Tour

Join a fun, local, spooky guide and be prepared to see St Andrews in a new light on this Dark Side tour!

Tour highlights:

  • The Rabbit War
  • Al Capone's link to St Andrews
  • The ghost of Tom Morris
  • The sausage massacre…& much more!

Dates and times: 31st October - 2nd November at 7pm

Duration: 1.5 hours

Price: £15pp

Meeting Point: Martyr's Monument, The Scores, St Andrews KY16 9AT

Booking: Book Here

Only for people aged 18+!

Related topics:St AndrewsHalloween

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.