St Andrews welcomes Lochgelly Brass Band for free concert

By Gina WilsonContributor
Published 29th Jul 2024, 16:49 BST
The Royal Burgh of St Andrews Community Council weekly bandstand concerts continue..

The grassroots group looks forward to welcoming the Lochgelly Brass Band to perform as part of the summer free concerts at the Bowbutts bandstand.

The concert is scheduled for Sunday, August 4 between 2 and 4pm.

